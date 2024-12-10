Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Had the Perfect Joke About His Team’s Busy Offseason
Have you heard the news? Juan Soto is a New York Met.
Late on Sunday night, news broke that Soto had signed a 15-year, $765 million deal that will keep him playing baseball in Queens for the near-, mid-, and far-future.
The signing—the biggest in the history of professional sports—sent shockwaves across the baseball world. While the Mets popped champagne, Soto’s other suitors were left to go back to the drawing board to reload their rosters ahead of the 2025 season.
Chances are there are very few people on the planet more excited about Soto’s decision to join the Mets than manager Carlos Mendoza, but don’t worry, he’s playing it cool.
While speaking with reporters at MLB Winter Meetings after the deal was struck, Mendoza was asked, sarcastically, which of the Mets’ offseason acquisitions was his favorite thus far.
“Frankie Montas!” Mendoza responded without missing a beat. “Jose Siri! Frankie Montas and Siri. Exciting to have both of them.” The comment earned laughs from the gathered crowd.
The cheeky response wasn’t a shot at Montas or Siri, both of whom are set to be solid contributors to the Mets this season, but a way of laughing off the elephant in the room of Soto’s near-billion dollar deal. Given that the contract wasn’t officially official, Mendoza didn’t comment much further on the matter.
That said, there’s no rush now—Mendoza and the Mets now have 15 years of talking about how great Soto is that they can look forward to.