Mets to Overhaul Coaching Staff After Season Collapse
The Mets' summer-long implosion has led to a shakeup with the franchise's coaching staff.
Manager Carlos Mendoza will be retained in 2026, but that decision from the front office didn't come without changes to Mendoza's staff. After holding the best record in baseball at 45–24 in early June, the Mets proceeded to go just 35–52 the rest of the season to miss the playoffs.
As a result, the Mets are firing pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez as well as bench coach John Gibbons, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Chavez confirmed his departure on Friday.
"So thankful for my time [with] the Mets. Thank you to the Cohen's, best owners in baseball. And especially the players. That group is super special and they worked their assess [sic] off. Be grateful in every situation. On to the next!!!"
Assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel and bullpen coach José Rosado were not let go, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, but they've been given permission to speak with other franchises as the Mets look for a new pitching coach. The team is set to retain first base/baserunning coach Antoan Richardson, strategy coach Danny Barnes and coaching assistant Rafael Fernandez, per Heyman.
The Mets will have to do some soul searching this offseason after missing the playoffs following a 2024 that saw the club reach the NLCS.