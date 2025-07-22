Insider sends 8-word message on Mets' trade interest in All-Star Joe Ryan
The New York Mets' front office is not known to splurge when it comes to acquiring an ace-caliber starting pitcher, regardless of whether it's via trade or through free agency. This has been David Stearns' reputation not only in New York, but also during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Therefore, is doesn't seem likely that the Mets will secure an ace before the July 31 trade deadline. Then again, given how important starting pitching is in the playoffs and the fact that New York realizes they might be a move or two away from being true World Series contenders, perhaps Stearns could upend his reputation and make a massive move in the past nine days.
And one way he could do so is by trading Minnesota Twins hurler and 2025 All-Star, Joe Ryan.
MLB insider Jon Heyman was asked about whether the Mets might be interested in Ryan (who has amassed a 10-4 record with a 2.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 116.1 innings pitched this season) during a July 21 live stream with Bleacher Report.
"Possible. I do think they like Joe Ryan," Heyman said of the Mets' interest.
While it's unclear whether the Twins (who are in fourth place in the AL Central with a 48-52 record) will be sellers at the deadline, their performance over the next week will decide this. And if they are, the Mets would be one team that has enough top prospects to appeal to Minnesota for Ryan.
Adding Ryan into a starting rotation that includes Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes would fortify New York's staff into one that could be among the league's most formidable once the playoffs roll around, assuming these starters stay healthy.