Meet the Mets: Trade Grades for New York’s Bullpen Overhaul
The New York Mets significantly overhauled their bullpen on Wednesday, reshaping their set of relievers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
With two trades, they beefed up their setup corps for closer Edwin Diaz. But both deals were costly. All-in-all, New York sent six prospects out to bring in Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley. We're going to combine them into one big deal for the purpose of grading the moves.
In the first deal, the Mets landed Rogers from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for righty Jose Butto, outfield prospect Drew Gilbert, and right-handed pitching prospect Blade Tidwell. Butto is a solid relief arm, while Tidwell has made his big league debut this season, and Gilbert is close. All have their warts, but are also likely to provide solid value.
In the second, the Mets sent three prospects to the Cardinals: shortstop Jesus Baez, right-hander Nate Dohm, and right-hander Frank Elissalt. Baez was New York's No. 8 prospect, and the 20-year-old has shown some serious power in A-ball, while also having a feel for hitting and a strong arm in the field. Dohm is New York's No. 14 prospect, and the 22-year-old has a 2.62 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts) at High-A ball this year. Elissalt was a 19th-round pick in 2024 and is 4-5 with a 3.04 ERA in 20 appearances across two levels this season.
New York Mets: B
The Mets certainly upgraded their bullpen, which was a need, but both players they received were rentals, and they gave up six players to get them. On top of that, neither of the guys they landed will be closing, though both probably can in a pinch.
Helsley is the reigning NL Reliever of the Year, but hasn't reached the same highs this season. He's 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts in 36 innings. He has walked 14 and allowed 36 hits in those 36 innings, while also blowing five saves in 26 chances. He dealt with a toe injury early in the season but has been healthy lately. He'll be an excellent setup man for Diaz.
Rogers is enjoying what might be his best season in the big leagues. He's 4-3 with a 1.80 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts against only four walks in 50 innings. The 34-year-old submariner just gets people out, though his 2.68 xFIP suggests some regression is likely to come. He's still a really nice pickup for the relief corps.
The amount the Mets gave up and the fact that both guys are rentals hold these deals back from getting a better grade.