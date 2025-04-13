Mike Trout and Fan Who Ripped a Ball Out of His Glove Are Cool Now
Mike Trout was involved in a Mookie Betts-like situation on Saturday when he had a fan reach into his glove to try to usurp a foul ball down the right-field line. Well, the animating event was pretty similar to the viral moment from last fall's World Series but the actions of the fan involved couldn't have been more different. This is a person who realized immediately that he goofed up and couldn't have been more apologetic.
With all the wildness going on around him, it's pretty impressive that the fan was able to realize his mistake right away, even if he didn't technically reach into the field of play. All the "sorrys" in the world were not enough to keep him out away from the long arm of the in-stadium security, which quickly escorted him out.
But there is a happy ending here as Mike Trout made sure to meet the guy he jostled with, as well as his son, after the game. It was a classy move and something this young baseball fan is going to remember for the rest of his life. And he's going to have quite a story to tell at school come Monday, complete with all the video evidence anyone could ever ask for.