Mookie Betts Responds to Yankees Fan Prying Ball Away From His Glove in Game 4 Loss
The New York Yankees live to play another game of baseball after taking Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. One of the highlights of the Yankees’ win-or-go-home matchup involved not a New York player, but a New York fan who inserted himself into the game.
At the bottom of the first inning, Dodgers star Mookie Betts chased down a foul ball in right field and reached over the wall to make an impressive catch. Two Yankees fans in the front row then tried to physically pry the ball out of Betts’s glove by grabbing at Betts’ hands, and one of them was actually able to take the ball from him.
After the Dodgers’ 11-4 loss, Betts curtly addressed the wild incident.
“No, I didn’t even know he grabbed my hands,” Betts told reporters. “When it comes to the person and play, it doesn’t matter. We lost. It’s irrelevant. I’m fine, he’s fine. Everything’s cool. We lost the game, that’s what I’m trying to focus on, we gotta turn the page and get ready for tomorrow.”
The two Yankees fans who fought Betts for the ball were ejected from the stadium shortly after the tussle.
The Yankees and Dodgers will face off for Game 5 on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, with the Dodgers leading the series, 3-1. Hopefully, this upcoming matchup will be less tinged by off-field distractions and controversy, though the Yankees fans who were ejected were apparently told they will be allowed to attend.