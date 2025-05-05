MLB Fans Loved Diamondbacks New Purple 'Serpientes' City Connect Uniforms
The Arizona Diamondbacks are the latest team to release new city connect uniforms, with new threads that call to the franchise's roots, but also have a modern twist. Arizona returned to their original purple and teal colors for the new alternate jerseys they will wear for the first time Friday night.
Across the front displays "Serpientes," which is Spanish for snakes, the same text included on their original sand-colored city connect uniforms. A scripted "S" in the form of a snake is included on the chest, as well as the emblem on the matching cap. The previous version of Arizona's "Serpientes" city connect uniforms had their traditional "A" logo on the hat, just within a sand and black color scheme, which makes the snake logo on the new cap a fresh look alongside the vintage colors.
“I like them,” Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen said via MLB.com. “I think they did a good job. When talking to a lot of the people that are immersed in the community, that was one thing that they kind of hoped—that purple and teal would be incorporated back into the uniform.”
Here's a look at the new uniforms which were released Monday:
And here's a closer look:
Baseball fans had some high praise for Arizona's new threads:
After the new look's debut Friday night at Chase Field, the Dbacks will wear their city connect jerseys Saturday as well. They'll sport the "Serpientes" purple and teal look every Friday home game throughout the remainder of the season.