MLB Insider Says Mets Would 'Love' to Trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Mets apparently aren't done trying to add to their roster.

Ryan Phillips

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs.
/ Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The New York Mets aren't done adding to their roster and adding a specific big name would make them very happy.

On Thursday, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the Mets' interest in landing All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Olney said, "In the Mets' perfect world, they'd love to find a deal for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who, like Juan Soto, is a slugger who makes contact. 199 hits and 96 strikeouts last year. If they pulled off a trade for him, they could sign him before he hit the market, as they did with Lindor."

Guerrero is headed into his final season before free agency and is coming off an excellent, bounce-back season.

In 2024, Guerrero slashed .323/.396/.544, with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, an OPS of .940, a wRC+ of 165 and produced 6.2 WAR. He was named All-MLB First Team for the second time and took home his second Silver Slugger. The four-time All-Star is projected to be the top available free agent next offseason.

For their part, the Blue Jays reportedly have no intention of trading Guerrero.

The Mets already made a splash this offseason by signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract. Finding a way to add Guerrero would be a massive coup.

Ryan Phillips
