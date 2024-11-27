MLB Insider Relays Harsh Reality About Red Sox's Chances in Free Agency
The Red Sox are reportedly in the mix to acquire free-agent slugger Juan Soto—but that doesn’t mean getting him to sign on the dotted line will be easy.
In fact, one MLB insider says they may have to over-pay for the 26-year-old—or any free agent for that matter.
"One market factor that shifts cyclically is how some teams become a preferred destination for players, while other teams lose ground in the perception game," ESPN's Buster Olney shared on Twitter (formerly X) on Wednesday morning. "Boston is aggressive with dollars now, but the Red Sox will have to pay extra to overcome a negative player perception that really started growing when the team wouldn't pay Mookie Betts."
After drafting and developing him into a top-tier MLB player, Boston infamously traded Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season in exchange for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Jeter Downs. He's since won two Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers, and has been named to the All-MLB First-Team three times.
Oh yeah—and he's led them to two World Series titles.
The Red Sox also let fan-favorite Xander Boegarts walk after the 2022 season in an effort to cut payroll. Said decisions have led them to just one postseason appearance in the past six seasons, and three last-place finishes in the AL East.
In combatting this negative player perception, the Red Sox have reportedly stepped up their efforts to convince Soto to sign with them—a pitch that has included his fit with the franchise, their history with Dominican players, and his ability to have success hitting as a lefty in Fenway Park.
In pursuit of a deal potentially worth upwards of $600 million, Soto has reportedly received offers from the Red Sox, Dodgers New York Mets, and New York Yankees.
Boston was also reportedly in talks with lefty pitcher Blake Snell before he signed with the Dodgers on Tuesday.