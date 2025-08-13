Revisiting MLB's MVP Races: Cal Raleigh Jumps Aaron Judge
Plenty has changed since we last discussed the American League and National League Most Valuable Player races.
While Shohei Ohtani maintains his reign over the National League, still a clear-cut favorite to lock down his fourth MVP award in five years, the American League is much less set in stone. That's due to an injury sustained by Aaron Judge and the Yankees star's subsequent struggles in his return to the lineup. Additionally, Mariners star Cal Raleigh has found his power stroke again lately after a prolonged cold spell, tightening what should be a memorable AL MVP battle.
There's still over a month to go, so plenty can still change as teams begin to make their final push for the postseason.
Let's take a look at how the MVP races are currently shaking up:
All stats through Monday's games.
National League MVP Race
1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter/pitcher
Ohtani has continued to dominate for the Dodgers, and he's been excellent on the mound since being given the green light to pitch again. While he's not pitching deep into games, that's all part of the plan as he continues to stretch out after not toeing the rubber since 2023.
Serving as L.A.'s leadoff hitter, Ohtani is slashing .284/.389/.624 with 42 home runs, 78 RBIs, 17 steals and an MLB-leading 112 runs, which is 20 more than the league's next highest run scorer. On the mound, he's pitched 19 innings across eight appearances and boasts a 2.37 ERA with 25 strikeouts.
Ohtani was nearly a lock to win NL MVP before he got back onto the mound. Now that he's pitching, and doing so at a high level, there's not much that can be done to catch him.
2. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter
Kyle Schwarber has been enjoying his best season yet at age 32, and he's taken his game to a new level in the second half of the season. Schwarber has 12 home runs in his last 22 games, and owns a 1.109 OPS in that same span. On the year, he's launched 42 home runs, and he's well within reach of surpassing his previous career high of 47. The slugger has now hit 40 or more homers in three of the last four years.
Schwarber remains a long shot to truly challenge Ohtani for the MVP, but he's been putting on a show for the Phillies faithful. He's already registered a 4.0 bWAR in 118 games, the best mark of his career, and can build on that during the remaining weeks of the season.
3. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs outfielder
Pete Crow-Armstrong has been outstanding for the Cubs, and he ranks second in all of MLB with a 6.0 bWAR, trailing only Aaron Judge. At the plate, Crow-Armstrong has a .822 OPS with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs. He's leading the National League with 31 doubles, too. On the base paths, he's been elite. The 23-year-old has 30 steals on 35 attempts, making him one of just three players in MLB to steal 30 or more bases and get thrown out five or less times.
Defensively, he's been equally remarkable in center field. He ranks third in MLB with 18 outs above average, per Statcast, and is the only outfielder in baseball with more than 15 OAA. He's prevented 17 runs on the year, often covering tremendous distances in the outfield in order to chase down a fly ball. He's emerged as a true star on both sides in 2025 and while an MVP doesn't seem likely, there's no denying how impressive he's been.
Honorable mentions: Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, Padres third baseman Manny Machado, Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker
American League MVP Race
1. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Has Raleigh finally overtaken Aaron Judge in the AL MVP race? Raleigh went cold for a brief spell after the All-Star break, but has since bounced back and continued his historic season. The league-leader in home runs is now up to 45 on the year after going yard in three consecutive games over the weekend, and he's on the verge of setting the record for most home runs by a catcher in a single season.
Raleigh is slashing .247/.354/.593 with 45 home runs, 98 RBIs and and incredible 168 OPS+. He's also been a contributor on the base paths, with 13 steals on 16 attempts. Defensively, he's been sound as ever. After winning the Platinum Glove in 2024, Raleigh has been an elite backstop for the Mariners' top-tier pitching staff, while also throwing out 16 runners on the base paths, second most in MLB.
2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Judge's elbow injury cost him some time on the field, and he hasn't looked like his usual self since being reinserted back into the lineup. Judge has 37 home runs and a 1.131 OPS on the year, truly remarkable numbers, but he's struggled over the last month. In his last 13 games, the star outfielder has a .620 OPS with just two home runs and six RBIs. He's also struck out 17 times in that span. (Editor’s note: Judge homered and walked three times on Tuesday night to slightly improve his recent output.)
With Judge still not looking quite right after his IL stint, he may be falling behind Raleigh in the MVP race. It's tight, however, and he could just as easily regain his place atop the ladder if both he and the Yankees are able to return to form.
3. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
It's a rare feat for a pitcher to win the MVP. That doesn't seem a likely outcome in 2025, but Tarik Skubal is certainly making a case for himself to win the award. Skubal seems like a lock to win the American League Cy Young award, and his dominance on the mound deserves at least some consideration in the MVP discussion, even if it is as an outside contender.
Skubal ranks third in MLB with 187 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings. He boasts an ERA of 2.35, second only to Paul Skenes among qualified starters. Skubal's ability to mow down hitters and avoid giving out free passes has been crucial to his success. He's walked just 21 batters, the fewest among qualified starters, and has a pristine 0.86 WHIP on the year.