MLB Speedway Classic Field Was a Slippery Mess for Reds-Braves Ahead of Rain Delay
MLB's Speedway Classic was slated to take place on Saturday and while everything at Bristol Motor Speedway looked great, the weather was not interested in cooperating.
First pitch for the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds was slated for 7:15 p.m. ET. Rain started pouring well before that, causing a delay that lasted well over two hours. Just before 10 p.m. ET the two sides took the field and tried to play.
It did not go well. The contest was called before they could complete even a full inning. And it was no surprise to any viewer who stuck around long enough to tune in, because the field was a slippery mess full of puddles.
Here are some still images to give you a complete picture:
After the Reds scored one run to go up 1-0 on the Braves in the bottom of the first, the decision was made to call the game for the night.
The remainder of the MLB Speedway Classic will take place on Sunday afternoon, with the contest set to resume at 1 p.m. ET.