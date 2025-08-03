SI

MLB Speedway Classic Field Was a Slippery Mess for Reds-Braves Ahead of Rain Delay

Puddles were everywhere as the Reds and Braves tried (and failed) to complete one inning on Saturday night.

Liam McKeone

The MLB Speedway Classic was delayed until Sunday due to rain.
The MLB Speedway Classic was delayed until Sunday due to rain. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
MLB's Speedway Classic was slated to take place on Saturday and while everything at Bristol Motor Speedway looked great, the weather was not interested in cooperating.

First pitch for the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds was slated for 7:15 p.m. ET. Rain started pouring well before that, causing a delay that lasted well over two hours. Just before 10 p.m. ET the two sides took the field and tried to play.

It did not go well. The contest was called before they could complete even a full inning. And it was no surprise to any viewer who stuck around long enough to tune in, because the field was a slippery mess full of puddles.

Here are some still images to give you a complete picture:

Grounds crew for Reds-Brave
The grounds crew got put to work at Bristol Motor Speedway. / Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images
Reds-Brave
The Reds managed to score one run before the game was delayed. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reds-Braves
There was no reprieve from the rain on Saturday night for players or umpires. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

After the Reds scored one run to go up 1-0 on the Braves in the bottom of the first, the decision was made to call the game for the night.

The remainder of the MLB Speedway Classic will take place on Sunday afternoon, with the contest set to resume at 1 p.m. ET.

