Reds-Braves Speedway Classic Features Some Seats Unbelievably Far From the Action
MLB's Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tn., is going to be quite the spectacle.
When the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves take the field on Saturday, they'll be the first MLB teams to stage a game at a NASCAR track—and will also be setting a new attendance record for MLB, as the venue will seat an astonishing number of fans: over 85,000.
Naturally, one would expect to see some seats in quirky areas, given that most MLB stadiums don't exceed 50,000 fans—Dodger Stadium, at 56,000 fans, is the biggest stadium in MLB.
But some seats at the Speedway Classic are so far away from the action, you have to see them to believe them.
Here's one such section, courtesy of Joe Danneman of Fox 19.
There's something to be said for the mindset of just get in the building, you'll have a good time. Though that logic may not apply here, given that this is such an odd and unique angle to watch a baseball game from.
Can one even watch a baseball game from this angle? Nobody knows.
At a venue such as SeatGeek, for example, one could procure a seat in this section in the $90-$100 range, albeit with the label that the view is "limited."
The Reds and Braves will start their engines for the Speedway Classic at 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.