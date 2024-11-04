‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker Is the Voice of Milwaukee
It’s just a bit outside.
But soon the retractable roof over America Family Field will open fully for a day of al fresco baseball. And the Milwaukee Brewers’ longstanding broadcaster-turned-frontman has already begun making his way to the booth, chatting up every usher, security guard and casual fan in his path.
Bob Uecker is now 90 years old (I know, right?) but he bears a striking resemblance to the guy who played in the Major Leagues in the 1960s; spent time on Johnny Carson’s couch in the 70s; and made his true Major League breakthrough in the 80s, playing broadcaster Harry Doyle, the intoxicated version of Uecker.
To this day, Uke, as everyone in his considerable circle of friends calls him, remains self-deprecating about his baseball playing career. “Every day I went out there, I was a day closer to the minors.”
And he has kept up the level of joke-telling and storytelling that got him inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame. (If you haven’t seen this—the greatest induction speech in the history of ever—here are 15 or so minutes for your sheer viewing pleasure.)
Yes, let the debate rage: Is Uke the world’s most athletic comedian? Or sports’ funniest athlete? Regardless, he’s still at it. One hopes, anyway. When Pete Alonso’s late-game home run in the NL Wild Card series propelled the New York Mets over the Brewers, Uecker’s plaintive call had the ring of a man who may have narrated his last game. But until there’s an official retirement announcement, let’s consider him to be on the active spring training roster.
Uecker is one of those singular figures, you only wish could be replicated. By his own choice, and his own accord, he is more a local celebrity than a national one. He had ample opportunity to leave baseball’s smallest media market and amp up his star wattage. But he was born in Milwaukee, played in Milwaukee, found comfort in Milwaukee and said, Why mess with success?
As his first boss, Bud Selig—also 90 years old, and also a Milwaukee native and still in town—puts it: “He’s part of the fabric, not only of the community, of the team, of everything about it. He means to Milwaukee what Robin Yount does, what our other great players do. And he was a local guy from Boys Tech who had this career in Hollywood and so-and-so. But he's one of [us].”
Late last summer, toward the final innings of his 54th season of calling Brewers’ games, Uecker sat down with CBS Sunday Morning. Here are some outtakes from that conversation, edited lightly for clarity and brevity.
Jon Wertheim: When did you know you were so funny?
Bob Uecker: When I tried to play.
JW: Seriously.
BU: I don't know. I am talking about funny things or discussing something funny, and then not laughing, and then wondering why people … What are you laughin' at? I think that's what makes people laugh all the more, you know?
JW: Your deadpan. You don't give it up.
BU: I enjoy laughin' though. I really do. [But] the more you ask them look-wise, What are you laughin' at? the more they laugh.
JW: You had no contract I understand?
BU: No contract. I never had a contract with Bud Selig. I never had a contract with Mark Attanasio. And when Mark bought the club and took over, he asked me if I wanted to keep things the same way that I had it with Bud. And I said, Yeah, I don't need a contract. I mean, if you don't want me around here anymore, just tell me. And if I don't wanna be here anymore, I'll tell you. You know, let's leave it at that.
JW: You're very modest about your baseball. But you hit home runs off Sandy Koufax, Gaylord Perry, Ferguson Jenkins, three Hall of Famers.
BU: Gaylord Perry said it was the worst day of his life.
JW: Life?
BU: His life. Yes. Every time I saw Gaylord, no matter where it is, where it was, he would stand up. We could be in a crowded restaurant in New York City. And he would stand up and at the top of his voice holler, Here comes the worst day of my life.
JW: You remember your salary when you played?
BU: I think the most I made was $12,000.
JW: There was a signing bonus involved I understand. I’m setting you up now …
BU: Yes, $3,000 from the Braves. Which my dad didn't have that kind of money to put out.
JW: That was the signing bonus. You had to pay them … So, you were such a comedian, Carson didn't even know you were a baseball player?
BU: You know, that's what my repertoire said. There was nothin' on there about anything with baseball.
JW: That's like the ultimate compliment. He thought you were funny.
BU: Yeah. I hear him say to Ed McMahon as we're saying goodnight, Did that guy really play baseball? And Ed said, I think so. So they had me back in two more weeks.
JW: We heard George Steinbrenner came trying to recruit you in the '80s.
BU: He called me. I was doing Mr. Belvedere. And that ran for six years, six seasons. So Steinbrenner sent a couple of people out to California to talk to me about joining the Yankees. And he and Bud Selig were really good friends. And anyway, Buddy got upset at George.
JW: Trying to poach you.
BU: Yeah. I met with these two agents. And we went out to dinner in L.A. They told me what they wanted. I didn't really want to make any kind of a move. I just wanted to see what kinda store George had in New York.
JW: What's the market?
BU: I wanted to find out. And it was much more than Buddy's store in Milwaukee … But I loved Milwaukee. Born and raised here. I was the first player from Milwaukee to ever be signed by the Braves as a native Milwaukeean. I was also the first Milwaukee native to be sent to the minor leagues by the Braves.
JW: What favorite Bob Uecker line? What's the funniest thing you think you've said?
BU: Just a bit outside. You know, That's where my wife put me a lotta times.
JW: We have a mutual friend whose theory about you is that for all the cameos and the jokes, you're really a baseball guy. And if you'd gone to Steinbrenner and the Yankees or you'd gone to L.A., you might have missed out on the baseball. Maybe they don't let you throw batting practice. Maybe they don’t let you hang out at the cage. You get to be a baseball guy here—
BU: I did that every day. I threw batting practice here for probably 25 years, somethin' like that. I got to be close with a lotta great players that came through here, great individuals, whether they were a great player or not … I think the one thing that really helped me, I played. You know, I played the game. So I know how hard it is. I know how tough it is to play this game. I know how hard guys throw today. I know what 100-plus miles per hour is. It's hard. And to be able to appreciate people that can play at this level.
JW: You still have a bond with these guys out here?
BU: Oh, yeah. Absolutely. If I think of no more baseball for me I don't know what that would be like, you know? I've done it almost every day of my adult life and I enjoy it. I really do enjoy being here, being with the guys.
JW: What's keepin' you doin' this?
BU: I don't have any place else to go. And I still enjoy doing the game. I wouldn't come here and do this if I didn't enjoy it anymore. But being here every day … you know, I got out of high school and I joined the Army. I joined the Army and I signed a baseball contract.
JW: You're a veteran in every sense.
BU: I've been in baseball ever since.