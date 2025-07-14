Nationals' James Wood Has Simple Plan for Prize Money If He Wins Home Run Derby
Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood is one of eight batters that will compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby ahead of the MLB All-Star Game.
Wood, making his first MLB All-Star appearance, will go up against Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., Braves first baseman Matt Olson, Rays infielder Junior Caminero, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz, and Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker to try to become the Home Run Derby champion and claim the $1 million prize.
There is a total prize pool of $2.5 million for the Home Run Derby, with the winner taking a $1 million prize. The runner-up will receive $500,000, and each remaining participant will then get $150,000. The player who hits the longest home run will be awarded $100,000.
Though the $1 million prize would be more than Wood's current salary, and could easily provide extra motivation for him in the competition, he hasn't expressed plans to use the money lavishly. Instead, Wood said before the Home Run Derby he would "probably go to Waffle House" if he won the prize money, per Chelsea James of The Washington Post.
Wood will shortly get the chance to secure some extra funds for a Waffle House trip as the Home Run Derby gets underway Monday at 8 p.m. ET.