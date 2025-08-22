Nationals First Overall Pick Eli Willits Impresses in Single-A Debut
With the third first overall pick in franchise history, the Washington Nationals selected Eli Willits, a high school shortstop from Oklahoma. For Willits, there are big shoes to fill following Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper.
The 17-year-old stated that he wanted to reach the highest level by the time he is 20.
"Hopefully, I get out there and start playing well, and that can be something that I can accomplish in the next few years," Willits stated.
Although he has set quite the goal for himself, if Thursday's action was any indication, he's ready to swing away already.
Eli Willits Collects Three Hits in Debut
The switch-hitter started at shortstop and hit seventh in a 10-6 win for his Single-A and pro debut. By games end, it was one of the more impressive debuts in recent memory.
The final line for Willits was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. Although all of his hits were singles, he still showed that he is ready for the level already.
The first RBI of his career came in is first at-bat, giving his team a 2-0 lead. For his first career hit, Willits laced a single the opposite way.
Hits three and four for the first pick were a line drive to right field, and a hustle infield single in the eighth inning, beating out a ball hit to the first baseman. In all. Willits showed fans everything they wanted to see outside of a homer. He worked a walk and even stole a base, being aggressive on the paths all night.
At $8.2 million, Willits got the highest signing bonus by a first pick out of high school at the time he signed. His signing bonus is the ninth highest in history, and he is second only to Ethan Holliday for high school players.
He debuted on the MLB Pipeline top 100 at number 18, the second highest in the class behind Holliday.
According to his scouting report, Willits is a plus hitter an runner with a 60 grade on each tool. Currently, his power is below average, but at 6'1" and 180 pounds, he has plenty of room to grow and add muscle to boost his power.
Being the number one pick puts a lot of weight on a player. They are instantly seen as a big part of the future of the team, especially one with young players like James Wood and CJ Abrams. For a 17-year-old, it might take longer than the three years he prediceted, but every player is different.
Even if it takes a little longer, Willits will be in the major leagues playing shortstop for the Washington Nationals. He got one of the hard parts out of the way and crushed his debut. Now, the watch for the young shortstop begins.