Nationals Rising Stars with Best Hopes to be Farm's Top Prospect in 2026
The Washington Nationals’ 2025 season is just a few days underway in the marathon that is 162 games. Overreactions are surfacing, injury lists are growing and the New York Yankees' torpedo bats are the talk of the league.
Players making headlines often have one thing in common: they were once highly regarded prospects discussed until they got their shot in the big leagues. A fun way to gauge the future is by predicting which players will be the top prospect in each organization heading into the 2026 season.
While some names will be familiar to those following their favorite team's farm system, others will be introduced as the season progresses. As most minor leagues are gearing up for the action, with the help of Baseball America, let’s take a look at the Astros’ current situation and their big league needs.
2026 Number One Prospect chances, per Baseball America: 60% First-Round Pick, 20% Seaver King, SS, 10% Travis Sykora, RHP, 10% Alexander Clemmey, LHP 10%
Seaver King – SS – Wilmington Blue Rocks (A+) 20%
King was the 11th overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft. After being drafted, he immediately reported to Low-A Fredericksburg and is currently ranked fifth in the Nationals organization. King possesses tremendous bat speed and plus athleticism, enabling him to play multiple defensive positions.
If he continues to hit well, he could move quickly through the system, as he is capable of sticking at shortstop. His running speed is rated at 70, which aligns perfectly with the aggressive playing style the Nationals aim to adopt.
Travis Sykora – RHP – Fredericksburg Nationals (A) 15%
Sykora was selected 71st overall due to his strong commitment to Texas, but the Nationals exceeded their slot value to secure this promising talent. He is currently the second-ranked prospect in the organization and perhaps the most crucial, as the Nationals are in need of a talented arm to complement budding star MacKenzie Gore.
Sykora comfortably sits in the 95-97 mph range, with good run on his fastball and tops out at 99 mph. He features a three-pitch mix that includes a developing slider and a solid split-change that garners a high whiff rate. To progress to the next level, Sykora needs to improve his location and command in the strike zone. If he can effectively locate his live fastball, he will move through the system quickly.
Alexander Clemmey – LHP – Wilmington Blue Rocks (A+) 15%
Clemmey was the 58th overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians but was acquired by the Nationals as part of the package that sent outfielder Lane Thomas to Cleveland. While his mechanics are somewhat unorthodox, his fastball sits between 93-95 mph and has topped out at 98 mph. He pairs this with a sharp curveball and a developing changeup.
Being one of the youngest players in the 2023 draft, the Nationals are likely to proceed with caution as they develop him. There is considerable untapped potential in this 6-foot-6 left-hander.
Overall, the Nationals’ prospects are well distributed throughout the system, with a particular focus on the young pitching talent. One key player not mentioned here is the big right-hander Jarlin Susana, who will begin the season at Double-A Harrisburg.
It will be interesting to see how long the organization keeps Sykora at Low-A Fredericksburg. A swift promotion to Wilmington would present a good challenge for him and would place him alongside lefties Clemmey, Jake Bennett (No. 17), and Jackson Kent (No. 20), along with catcher Caleb Lomavita (No. 8).
The competition for the top prospect position is evident, as an unknown draft selection currently has a 60% chance of instantly seizing the title. The Nationals hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, and this space will feature extensive draft coverage moving forward.
While the consensus is that the Nationals will prioritize pitching, there doesn’t seem to be a player of Steven Strasburg’s caliber available. In Baseball America’s first mock draft of the season, they project that the Nationals will choose Jamie Arnold, a left-handed pitcher from Florida State.
Nationals' fans can expect mid-month updates for the first installment of "Updates From the Farm," which will spotlight players who are excelling and earning promotions, as well as those who may not have been initially listed.