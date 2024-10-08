3 Best Position Players for Washington Nationals in 2024 MLB Season
Depending on what lens you view the 2024 MLB season for the Washington Nationals will determine how you believe the team did.
Winning the same number of games in 2023 as they did this year is a disappointment. But when taking a look at the drastic changes that were made to the roster, it is easy to see why this campaign could be viewed as a success.
Veteran players were flipped into useful long-term additions at the deadline. Several young players received extensive playing time and broke out, becoming foundational pieces for the future.
Which of those position players stood out the most? Here are the three best for the Nationals this past season.
Luis Garcia Jr.
There were some real question marks about who would be the starting second baseman for Washington coming into the year. Through his first four MLB seasons, the New York native didn’t do enough to lock down the spot full-time.
That changed in 2024.
Garcia was arguably the team’s most consistent hitter, one of the few players who remained in the everyday line from start to finish. He set career highs in hits, doubles, home runs, RBI and stolen bases and tied his career high in walks. His batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage were also career-bests.
Most importantly, Garcia improved with his glove, likely cementing his status as a foundational piece.
CJ Abrams
The 2024 season ended on a sour note for the talented shortstop. He was disciplined for missing curfew and demoted off the Major League roster the second to last weekend of the regular season.
There were some concerns about his underwhelming second half, but his production in the first half cannot be ignored as he was an All-Star.
His performance at the plate reached another level as he set career highs in doubles, home runs and RBI while swapping 31 bags. His advanced stats were all stellar as well, finishing above league average.
His exit velocity, hard hit percentage, line drive percentage, ground ball percentage, fly ball percentage, walk percentage and home run percentage are all heading in the right direction.
Jacob Young
Not many people would have predicted that Young would appear in a team-high 150 games in 2024. His production was even more surprising than his games played.
Already one of the best defenders in center field, he has Gold Gloves coming in his future. He is elite with his speed and ability to cover ground with 11 DRS, 4.0 UZR/150.
If he can continue improving at the plate, he will be one of the most valuable players in baseball. As a rookie, he slashed .256/.316/.331, providing a spark at the bottom of the lineup with 31 stolen bases, consistently turning things over to the top.