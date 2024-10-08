3 Reasons Why Washington Nationals Should Sign Alex Bregman
The Washington Nationals are heading into a very important offseason, as with a young and talented roster and some money to spend, they look like a team that could be a Wild Card contender next season.
Even though the Nationals won just 71 games in 2024, they are certainly a team on the rise in the National League. Washington features a talented young lineup of top prospects and some young pitchers who performed well last campaign as well.
Now, the Nationals need to focus on what it will take to get the team to the next level. With a couple of players coming off the books this offseason like Patrick Corbin, Washington is going to be a player in free agency and should be a somewhat desirable destination for players to go to.
One player who would be an excellent addition for Washington is Houston Astros third baseman, Alex Bregman. While it won’t be cheap, here are three reasons why the Nationals should sign the talented All-Star.
Postseason experience
Since Washington is going to be looking to take that next step forward in 2025 and 2026, they will need players who have had success and experience in big spots. Bregman is no stranger to playing important baseball in September and October, as he has played in a ton of playoff games for the Astros.
When the Nationals do indeed start to contend for a playoff spot and games are meaningful late in the season, having a talented veteran like Bregman would be a big help for a young team to lean on.
Position of need
Washington doesn’t have a ton of needs in their lineup, but third base and first base are the two most glaring ones. Adding Bregman would solve one of their issues in the corners of their infield, as he is going to be the best third baseman in free agency.
After Matt Chapman signed with the San Francisco Giants, it cleared the way for a bidding war to likely happen for the Astros’ third baseman. As a good hitter and a good fielder, Bregman is going to get at least what Chapman received from the Giants, and likely more.
Sends the right message
For a team that has been in a rebuild for a number of years now, the time is coming to make a splash and end the rebuild and start contending once again. Signing Bregman would send that message to the fanbase and the National League, as he is arguably one of the best players available in free agency.
Adding the slugger would send a clear message that the Nationals are looking to compete now, and he would be a great addition and cross off quite a few needs for this Washington team.