4 Nationals Players Who Must Be Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Washington Nationals are going to be sellers again this year.
Based on what occurred last season, it would have been safe to not assume the direction the previous front office regime would have taken in 2025. But with the analytically driven Mike DeBartolo in charge, the expectations are a fire sale is going to come.
That likely won't include ace MacKenzie Gore being dealt, but just about everyone who's not untouchable and still has value could find themselves getting moved before the deadline.
Here are four players the Nationals must trade before July 31 is over.
Kyle Finnegan
It was shocking when the closer wasn't dealt last year, and they won't make that mistake again.
Finnegan has his flaws -- especially in the second half of seasons -- but he's also an effective backend bullpen arm who can come in and shut the door in close games.
With a 3.12 ERA that's on pace to be his best performance over a full campaign, he should be able to get back a solid return for Washington despite him being just 18-for-24 in save opportunities.
Andrew Chafin
He's another reliever the Nationals have to find a trade partner for this year.
After surprisingly be assigned to the Detroit Tigers' Triple-A affiliate to begin the season after signing a minor league deal with them this past winter, the veteran lefty has been excellent with Washington, posting a 2.81 ERA across his 21 outings.
Despite being 35 years old, he should still have contending teams interested.
Nathaniel Lowe
The Nationals gave up reliever Robert Garcia to land the first baseman, and based on how poor their bullpen has been this year, that might be a trade they regret. Especially because Lowe hasn't been great since he's come to the nation's capital.
With a .227/.294/.392 slash line, contenders could be wary. But he's also hit 14 homers in 96 games to go along with 61 RBI, providing pop and run production for teams that are looking for left-handed hitters who can fill in at first base, be used in the designated hitter role or pinch-hit in matchup-friendly situations.
Lowe has another season of club control remaining, so he doesn't need to be moved. However, he's someone Washington could get a nice return out of based on how the rest of the market shakes out, which is what the front office should be looking for ahead of the deadline.
Amed Rosario
He's on an affordable contract after signing a $2 million deal this past offseason, and his ability to be an infield and outfield utility man as needed bodes well for contenders eyeing versatile veterans.
The 29-year-old is mainly a specialist against left-handed pitching, with a slash line of .305/.341/.500 in those matchups to go along with three homers and 10 RBI in 82 at-bats. But he's also provided some pop against righties this season, hitting two balls over the fence while driving in seven runs.
