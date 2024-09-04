Base Running Has Been Double-Edged Sword for Washington Nationals
More often than not, the Washington Nationals are at a talent and experience disadvantage when they take the field.
Because of that, they have to find ways to create an edge, which they have done on the basepaths.
Taking advantage of their youthfulness, the Nationals have been as aggressive as any team on the basepaths. It has paid off, as they currently lead baseball with 189 stolen bases on the season. Right on their tail is the Cincinnati Reds, who have 183 and are buoyed by Elly De La Cruz, who has 61 and counting.
Outfielder Jacob Young, who has been batting near the bottom of the order all year, leads the team with 31 swipes. All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, who has 28 steals, is tied for second on the team with Lane Thomas, who was traded to the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the deadline.
Luis Garcia Jr. is third amongst players still on the roster with 21. James Wood, who made his debut in July, has 11 through his first two months in the Major Leagues.
This is a team that will continue running, looking to steal some runs.
However, that aggressiveness has come at a price. While Washington leads baseball in stolen bases, they are far from the most efficient team at swiping bags.
The Nationals have been caught stealing 64 times, which is by far the most in the MLB. The Tampa Bay Rays are second at 48.
At some point, it is fair to question if the risk is worth the reward. A team that doesn’t have many established hitters cannot continue running themselves out of innings with poor base running, which has been occurring too often.
It isn’t just the runners being caught stealing that have piled up. Washington has also being picked off or have made mental errors that provide their opponents with easy outs to kill momentum.
Aggressive base running has been an identity of the Nationals throughout the season, but their poor fundamentals in that area are also shining through, which has contributed to them being unable to consistently win games.
Professional sports are all about making adjustments.
Earlier in the year, Washington was overwhelming opponents with how they ran the bases.
Now that teams have adjusted, it is time for the Nationals to counter.
Without star hitters or established power bats in their lineup to overcome such mistakes, they have to find ways to improve on the fringes.