Boston Red Sox Could Be Potential Trade Suitor With Nationals for Gold Glove Winner
With the Washington Nationals not looking like a contender once again, the team could elect to trade some valuable assets this summer.
It hasn’t been an ideal start to the year for the Nationals, who have been a bit of a disappointment after years of rebuilding.
This was a franchise that was hoping to see some improvements after two straight years with 71 wins.
Despite adding some veterans this winter, the team hasn’t taken the step forward that they were hoping too.
Now, with the team still underperforming in an extremely challenging National League, they appear to be a couple of campaigns away from being a contender still.
With that being said, Washington will likely decide to be a sellers at the deadline. They will have a couple of potential veterans to move, but they could also elect to move a player they recently acquired.
Will the Washington Nationals Trade Away Their First Baseman?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Boston Red Sox potentially being a good trade partner for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
“Washington's Nathaniel Lowe could be a good one, too, or Milwaukee's Rhys Hoskins if the Brew Crew drops far enough out of contention to sell.
Even though Lowe doesn’t quite fit the mold of an expiring contract to be moved, Washington might realize that he isn’t fitting into their timeline to contend.
This winter, with a need to upgrade at first base, the Nationals pulled the trigger on a deal with the Texas Rangers to acquire Lowe in exchange for Robert Garcia.
Lowe has been very good for Washington, slashing 227/.306/.409 with eight home runs and 33 RBI. He has certainly filled what was a massive need for the team, but hasn’t moved the needle.
Now, even though he is under team control next year, moving him at the deadline could make sense for the Nationals.
One team that could be interested as a trade partner is the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox have a massive void at first base now with Triston Casas out for the year and Rafael Devers seemingly not wanting to try and play first base.
As a team that is young and trying to compete, adding Lowe could be a nice fit for Boston not only in 2025, but 2026 as well.
While the Nationals will likely be sellers, whether or not they will be interested in moving on from Lowe after the halfway point of the season remains to be seen. However, with the team not being able to contend, moving him makes sense.