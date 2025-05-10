Boston Red Sox May Be a No-Brainer Trade Partner for This Nationals Infielder
While Nathaniel Lowe still has another year of control after the 2025 season, there may be a team willing to pay for stability at first base.
The Boston Red Sox recently lost their regular first baseman, Triston Casas, to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee after an awkward play in attempt to beat out an infield single agains the Twins last Friday. Casas, 25, will have a long recovery process ahead of him after undergoing surgery a week ago.
While the Red Sox brass has yet to name a more permanent option than Romy Gonzalez or Abraham Toro, an external option like Lowe could make a lot of sense given Boston's deep farm system in upper and lower levels of the minors.
The Nats have lost most of their prospect pool to Major League promotions, having two player currently ranked in MLB.com's Top 100. A possibly enticing prospect return from the Red Sox could make losing Lowe easier to stomach. With a very competitive division and National League looking down on the 17-22 Nationals, picking up higher-level prospects to build for a run in the near future could be a great match.
Lowe, 29, has slashed .248/.331/.421 with six home runs and 28 RBI in various different spots in Washington's batting order. 65 of his 145 at-bats have come from the clean-up spot. The former Texas Ranger is strictly an option against right-handed pitching, hitting .278/.369/.505 with a lowly .188/.250./.250 line against southpaws in 48 at-bats this season.
After an offseason that showed first baseman may not have as high a value as perceived. The Nationals acquired Lowe in a rather unexpected trade with the Rangers in late December, sending only lefty reliever Robert Garcia back to Texas. The 6-foot-4-inch first baseman settled at a $10.3 million deal with the Nats after losing his arbitration case in mid-February. The price during the season may be much higher in-season the closer the Trade Deadline comes around.