Bullpen Problems Already Exist for Nationals Just Two Games Into Season
The Washington Nationals have held leads in both games this year.
They sit with an 0-2 record.
It's not something that has been uncommon for the Nationals during this rebuilding stage, but it is something everyone was hoping to improve upon in 2025 with their sights set on laying the foundation for future success.
So far, that hasn't happened.
The Nationals knew they could possibly have some bullpen issues this season, one of the reasons why their non-tender of Kyle Finnegan was so surprising. And even though they re-signed the closer, the fears about this relief staff not being good enough to win tight games has reared its ugly head just two contests into the campaign.
Washington held a lead in the top of the seventh inning during Opening Day, only to pull their starter MacKenzie Gore after six dominant frames and see the bullpen give up a game-tying and go-ahead homer during the same inning.
On Saturday, the relief staff allowed the contest to get out of hand in the sixth after it was tied at two entering that point of the game.
Both times, it was Colin Poche and Lucas Sims who were roughed up.
Poche, who signed a minor league deal this winter before getting his contract selected for the opener, has been credited with both losses after allowing a two-run RBI double to J.T. Realmuto in the top of the 10th inning on Opening Day. He later gave up a walk and two singles to load up the bases before being pulled on Saturday.
Sims hasn't been much better.
He was the one who gave up the game-tying homer to Bryce Harper on Opening Day before he
walked in a batter with the bases loaded, threw a wild pitch to give up another and then allowed a three-run blast from Kyle Schwarber to cap off his second outing of the year on Saturday.
Both of these players were supposed to be impact arms for the Nationals, but they have not performed like it.
That could change down the line since it's still early in the season, but coming into the year, Washington already knew their bullpen was going to be a question mark.
Now, with the veteran arms added to stabilize things already struggling, this unit is an even bigger issue than originally thought.