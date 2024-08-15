Can Washington Nationals Figure Out Phillies' Zack Wheeler Thursday Night?
The Washington Nationals were able to split their two-game series against the rival Baltimore Orioles to start the week. After winning Game 1 9-3, they were shut down by Dean Kremer in Game 2, losing 4-1.
Things aren’t going to get any easier for the Nationals, as they are now set to face off against another World Series contender; the Philadelphia Phillies. The National League East rivals are starting a four-game set on Thursday evening.
They are going to be challenged right out of the gate, as Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who is 11-5 on the season with a 2.78 ERA, will be taking the mound. Opposing him will be rookie Mitchell Parker.
Parker has fared rather well in his first season as a pro. He has made 21 starts, recording a 6-6 record with a 3.83 ERA. This will be his first career start against the NL East-leading Philadelphia squad.
Wheeler, on the other hand, has a ton of experience pitching against Washington as he started his career in the division with the New York Mets. Results have been mixed, as he has made 33 starts, recording an ERA of 4.59 in 196 innings.
Will the Nationals be able to continue the success they have had against Wheeler in his career? That is easier said than done, as he has been dealing throughout the 2024 season.
Oddsmakers don’t believe that Washington is going to present Philadelphia with much of a challenge either. The Phillies have been listed as heavy favorites, with a -286 moneyline. The Nationals are +232 underdogs and a total of eight runs has been set.
Based on the odds, the probability of Philadelphia winning this game is 74.1 percent. They have been favorites of this size only twice this season, going 1-1. The only time that Washington has been this large of an underdog, they pulled off the upset.
The Nationals have been playing some solid baseball in August, as they have gone 6-6. The Phillies have not been as fortunate over the last few weeks.
Outside of taking two out of three games from the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have been struggling in the second half. Their three-game winning streak from August 6-8 is the only time in the second half they have won consecutive games.
They will be looking for their second winning streak of the second half tonight after defeating the Miami Marlins 9-5 on Wednesday to split a two-game mini-series.