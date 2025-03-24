Can Washington Nationals Top Prospect Hit 30 Home Runs in First Full MLB Season?
Dylan Crews came into the 2025 spring training campaign with a tall order to fill. He needed to make an impression on the Washington Nationals, especially behind the plate.
In 2023, Crews was drafted by the Nationals second overall in the first round and remains a top prospect in Washington despite a slightly underwhelming MLB debut in 2024.
His slash line coming off of last season (.218/.288/.353) gave him plenty of room to improve during the offseason and hopes for the outfielder have grown.
The 23-year-old was looking to establish his place in the Nationals' regular season lineup, and with the numbers he hit in spring, he was able to secure a spot in the big leagues. In 10 games, off 10 hits, Crews recorded a .357/.455/.429 slash line; a great improvement from his 2024 career average.
Could the newly-emerged star make a 30 home-run splash in his first full year as a Major League player?
There is no question that Crews earned his place in Washington, but one aspect of his hitting will need to change if he wants to join the 30 HR club. Clearly, Crews can make consistent contact with the baseball. The next step, however, needs to be power.
Of the 10 spring hits, four were groud balls, four were line drives and the other two were bloopers. Crews was able to knock a triple to left field during a spring game but was unable to knock one out of the park.
The Nationals have plenty of options for power hitters, so Crews' ability to cover the field with his hits will still be valuable to the team come regular season play. His place in the lineup among Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell could become a source of power for Washington, especially if Crews can routinely grab a base or two with each hit.
With the regular season just around the corner and no recorded HRs during spring, will Crews be able to switch the narrative for Washington? His accuracy could turn his luck around, but so far, his power hitting may not be there quite yet.
His improvement based on his MLB debut is nothing to look away from, but it may be another year before Crews can record 30 HRs in a single season.
The Nationals will be looking to utilize Crews in the outfield and keep him active in the batting lineup, so there is no telling what he could pull out for his teammates once the season kicks off.