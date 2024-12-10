Chicago Cubs in Contact with Former Nationals Closer Kyle Finnegan: Report
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in contact with Kyle Finnegan, as reported by ESPN, as the Cubs try to resolve their own closer situation.
The Washington Nationals opted not to tender Finnegan a contract in November as part of their final moves for the 40-man roster. With that, the Nationals opted not to pay him an expected one-year arbitration deal of roughly $8 million and started their own search for a closer.
The Cubs are looking for a new closer after an injury to Adbert Alzolay put them in a position to play closer roulette last season. Alzolay is not expected to be ready for the start of this season after Tommy John surgery.
Given that he had surgery in August and with the recovery time, it’s possible Alzolay won’t pitch until 2026. The Cubs non-tendered Alzolay last month.
Hector Neris led the Cubs with 19 saves, while Porter Hodge had eight. Alzolay ended up with four saves before his injury. Six other Cubs had one or two saves last season.
Finnegan was a workhorse for the Nationals the past four seasons, making at least 65 appearances in each year. His save total went up each of the last three seasons, to a career-high 38 saves in 2024, along with a 3-8 record and a 3.68 ERA.
He made his first All-Star Game appearance this year and strikes out more than eight hitters every nine innings. Given his recent move into free agency, he’s more likely to find a one-year deal for his services.
The 33-year-old right-hander has a career record of 22-26 with 88 saves and a 3.56 ERA. He has 288 strikeouts and 117 walks since he was promoted to the Majors in 2020.
Finnegan’s market also went up as a result of Jordan Romano’s agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies. Like Finnegan, he was non-tendered by Toronto at the deadline, in spite of two All-Star Game appearances in 2022 and 2023. He dealt with arm issues last season.
The Nationals have not made a free-agent move this offseason, while other teams have made significant moves, including the New York Mets’ record-breaking agreement with former Nationals slugger Juan Soto. The 15-year contract is the richest in sports history and ensures the Nationals will see their former star more often, which may or may not be a good thing given his talent.
Washington is considered a potential landing spot for a pair of power-hitting corner infielders in Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman.