Dave Martinez Believes Nationals Young Pitchers Will Add Important Aspect Soon
The Washington Nationals have been able to see many of their top prospects emerge at the Major League level to give themselves a good idea about what they can expect going forward.
This is an important step in the rebuilding process that this franchise has undergone since pulling the plug on their contending aspirations following their inability to defend their World Series championship in 2020.
Deciding to completely tear things down can come at a cost.
Fans who were invested during their magical run to winning the championship can be turned off when they see an inexperienced rosters trotted out there year after year as they wait for the young players to mature to the point where they can consistently compete at the MLB level.
When it comes to the current state of affairs, the Nationals are at the point where their star minor leaguers are starting to become impact pieces in their lineup and rotation, seemingly hinting that they are on the verge of contending again.
There are still things that need to be accomplished before that happens, and one of those things is getting some length out of their young arms.
That was apparent on Sunday.
After having to empty the bullpen tank during their double header on Saturday, that left struggling veteran Patrick Corbin on an island where he had to go deep into the game no matter what because they didn't have many relievers available.
The left-hander was able to do that despite a four-run first inning, but if Washington is going to get to the point where they are able to have sustained success throughout a season, they need their young pitchers to start going deep into games.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez is positive that will happen.
"We need guys [who can pitch deep into games], and I really believe our young guys will get there. They really will. We just got to make sure that we take care of them a little bit right now," he said per Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post.
Putting inning limits on young arms is something that virtually every organization across Major League Baseball does, especially with all the elbow and shoulder injuries that have occurred in recent years.
But at some point, teams have to take the reins off their guys and let them go out there and pitch.
When that might come for Washington's staff isn't clear, especially with DJ Herz being 23 years old, Mitchell Parker, 24, and Jake Irvin, 27, either being rookies or having just two MLB seasons under their belt.
Martinez seems confident it will happen, but until it does, the Nationals will continue to put tons of stress and innings on the shoulders of their bullpen.