Diamondbacks Could Be Potential Trade Suitor for Nationals Closer Kyle Finnegan
It has been a mostly disappointing season for the Washington Nationals, with the franchise unable to show improvement in the win column so far.
Coming into the year, there were reasonable expectations to believe that the Nationals could be an improved team in 2025 compared to recent campaigns.
This winter, the team brought in some proven veterans to help this season, but the moves haven’t panned out so far. Furthermore, with some inconsistencies from their young core as expected, Washington is once again not going to be a contender.
With that being said, the team will almost surely be sellers at the trade deadline and should have a couple of appealing assets to move.
Which Player Should the Washington Nationals Trade?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Arizona Diamondbacks potentially being a team that could pursue Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan.
“Washington's Kyle Finnegan, Tampa Bay's Pete Fairbanks and Angels closer Kenley Jansen all figure to be available to the highest bidder, and the Diamondbacks might mess around and try to acquire more than one of them.”
Finnegan is going to be one of the most-talked-about players for Washington that could be moved this summer, and it was arguably something that the team should have done last year when he was an All-Star.
However, on just a one-year deal after a strange winter in which he was non-tendered by the Nationals but later re-signed, the right-hander has pitched well.
In 2025, he has totaled a 2.70 ERA and 14 saves in 17 games pitched. What might be most impressive is that he has a FIP of 2.32, which is much lower than he has had in recent campaigns.
The right-hander was very deserving of making the All-Star team last season, but fell apart in the second half of the year. Now, he has seemingly bounced back and is pitching well.
With the ability to be an All-Star closer, Finnegan will be highly sought after by contending teams looking to improve their bullpen.
The Diamondbacks fit into that category with A.J. Puk out with an injury. The National League West also features some of the best teams in baseball, resulting in Arizona having to compete in an arms race to keep up.
Since the Nationals aren’t going anywhere this campaign, moving Finnegan at some point makes sense.
Even though their bullpen has not been good, the veteran right-hander has been a lone bright spot for the unit. If he continues to pitch well heading into the summer, they should be able to get a significant haul in a trade.