Did World Series Make Veteran's Contract Tolerable for Washington Nationals?
The Washington Nationals are heading into the offseason after a 71-win campaign, and with the season over, Patrick Corbin’s contract will also be coming off the books.
It was another tough year for the southpaw, as Corbin totaled a 6-13 record and 5.62 ERA. It was the fourth straight season in which Corbin totaled an ERA over 5.00, and the fifth straight campaign with a losing record.
The left-hander signed a 6-year, $140 million deal in 2019, as he had a great start to his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In his first year with the Nationals, it looked like a great deal for the franchise, as he totaled a 14-7 record and 3.25 ERA during the regular season. However, where he really made his name was in the postseason.
The left-hander pitched in eight games for the Nationals, five of which were out of the bullpen, as he totaled two wins and two holds.
Washington went on to win the World Series that year, and the performances of Corbin were a big reason why.
However, since then, the southpaw has been one of the worst starting pitchers in the league. Considering how much money he made over the last five years, it’s easy to jump to the conclusion that his contract was a complete failure.
Even though it is easy to say that, winning a World Series is a really hard thing to do in this league and 2019 was a memorable year for the franchise. Corbin really was a key contributor to that run, and while it’s easy to forget about that years later, they likely wouldn’t have won that World Series without him.
Corbin's contract has been considered to be one of the worst in baseball for a few years now, and the organization is certainly happy that it is finished. Now, while Corbin will likely seek another starting spot somewhere else this offseason, the Nationals can try to reallocate that money elsewhere.
At just 34 years old, the southpaw has proven to be an inning's eater still despite his struggles. That will certainly provide value for a team in need of a starter, as Corbin’s career doesn’t appear to be over.
While it certainly feels like it has been a long time since the World Series win, the case can be made that Corbin’s contract wasn’t as terrible as many believe because of his large role in the championship run.