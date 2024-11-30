Do Washington Nationals Already Have Their Future Closer?
One of the most curious moves at the tender deadline was the Washington Nationals decided not to tender a contract to their All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan.
He was entering his last year of team control and coming off a career year in which he registered 38 saves with a 3-8 record and a 3.68 ERA. He struck out 60 and walked 24. He has steadily grown into the role the past few years.
In looking ahead to the future, Finnegan would have been a quality closer for the Nats in 2025. Even if Washington wanted to move him at the trade deadline, it could have.
Instead, the Nationals opted to start over. And that creates a problem.
There are short term solutions. The Nationals could swing a trade for a veteran or sign a free agent to a short-term deal like Kirby Yates, who had a sensational year for Texas in 2024 but at 37 years old will likely only command a one-year deal.
That would be a bridge to a long-term solution. The question is where that long-term solution would come from?
Is it possible the Nationals already have one in-house, but not yet in the Majors?
Recently, Baseball America projected a 2028 batting order, starting rotation and closer for the Washington Nationals. In that lineup the site projected one of the organization’s top pitching prospects, Cade Cavalli, as the Nationals’ closer that season.
That's an interesting development because in three minor league seasons Cavalli has never closed a game. He has started 47 games and has a 13-13 record with a 3.46 ERA. He has 292 strikeouts and 104 walks, and batters hit just .209 against him.
The Nats could use him as a starter, frankly. That’s been his projection all along. But the Nationals have a growing list of young starters to choose from. And, as noted, Washington has a closer problem.
His pitch mix would play in both roles. But he has to show he’s totally healthy first. He missed all of 2023 and most of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched in three games last season and had a 2.16 ERA in 8.1 innings and batters hit just .042 against him.
Before the injury, he was already at Triple-A Rochester.
If he’s healthy, he boasts an intriguing repertoire. Before the surgery he had a four-seam fastball that averaged 96 mph and could hit 100 mph. Baseball America evaluators note he also has a quality curveball, change-up and breaking ball that acts like a hammer curveball.
It’s the sort of mix that could flummox hitters in high-leverage situations.
The Nats may have to wait a year or two, but if they can find a short-term fix and Cavalli develops into the pitcher they’re hoping for, he could be their closer — if Baseball America’s projections are correct.