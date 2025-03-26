Exclusive: Nationals Star Crews Opens Up on New Partnership and Season Expectations
With the start of the 2025 campaign nearly here for the Washington Nationals, star outfielder Dylan Crews recently sat down with Washington Nationals on SI to talk about the upcoming season and an exciting new partnership
As the new season gets set for the Nationals, the team is very optimistic about the outlook for 2025.
With a plethora of young talent, Washington will be seeking to improve in the win column this coming year. One of the players that everyone will have their eyes on is the former number two overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.
The young star of the Nationals recently spoke with Washington Nationals On SI to reflect on a great spring and is excited about what the season will hold.
Washington Nationals On SI: You had a great spring, 15 hits in 19 games, where do you see yourself improving this year? Is there one tool in particular you want to focus on?
Dylan Crews: I mean, that's, that's what spring training is for, is to work on all your tools and try and get better and get ready for the year. So, yeah, it was really just trying to work on everything. But it's go time now as far as season and trying to work on things, and it's just, it's just all about competing now from day one. So we're ready to go. It's gonna be fun here.
On SI: With spring training in the rearview, what’s stands out to you about this team heading into the season compared to last year’s squad?
Crews: I think just how hungry these guys are really. You know, it's a bunch of young guys in the lineup and mixing a couple of vets this offseason, but overall, I think from day one, they're, they're going to show a World Series mentality every year. And it's not, we're not promising you a World Series, but we're going to promise you that mentality and work ethic every single day.
On SI: What was the biggest takeaway from being in the Majors last year compared to the minors?
Crews: I mean, you definitely learn routine wise, as far as knowing how to work around the schedules and all that, and you know, how guys pitched you compared to the front end and the back end. So you learn how to manage all that and learn and how to adjust to everything. You know, the game doesn't change at the end of the day. It's always going to be the same no matter what, but the game sometimes does speed up, and you got to learn how to slow it down. So definitely learned that.
On SI: Your talent could result in you being the first rookie to reach the 20/20 plateau in franchise history. Is this a goal that you’d like to achieve?
Crews: Yeah, I mean, anything is realistic, if you put your mind to it, but it's something that I don't really chase. Just want to win every single day and just try and be myself at the end of the day. You know, if I just be myself at the end of the day, it'll all work out all my stats will be there.
In addition to what should be an excellent year on the field, Crews has also recently partnered with Levy Restaurants, who will be releasing ‘Juiced Ball Donuts' at Nationals Park this year.
Crews: I teamed up with the Nationals' hospitality partner Levy with James Wood and Jared Carrabis, all highlighting this new product coming out of Nationals Park on Opening Day. With these juiced ball donuts, you can serve them with three different flavors. You can actually juice them with either chocolate, strawberry or blueberry. So, if you’re looking for them, they will be out in centerfield. These donuts are really good. I’m excited for them to come out, and I’m sure the fans are too.
It should be an exciting year for Crews, who is one of the most talented young players in the game. As he heads into his first full season, he will certainly be in the mix for the National League Rookie of the Year.