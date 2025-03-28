Fast-Rising Nationals Prospect Will Start 2025 Season at Triple-A After Promotion
The Washington Nationals have been heavily reliant on their farm system in recent years as a source of both depth and upcoming starters, as they have had the chance to make picks near the top of the draft at multiple points. This has given them an exceptionally talented minor-league group and some of their top prospects are nearing the MLB level once again.
One of their top prospects Andry Lara, ranked No. 17 by MLB.com among Nationals prospects, was recently called up to be a part of the Opening Day Triple-A roster, as can be seen by the graphic posted by the Rochester Red Wings. At only 22 years old, he has nearly reached the MLB after only three seasons in Washington's minor league system.
As one of the better pitching prospects in the 2019 international free agency class, he would sign with Washington for $1.25 million, and started out in the Florida Complex League as most do. Before he turned 20 he had already climbed to Single-A, and would continue to rise quickly season over season until now.
He would play much of 2024 at the Double-A level in Harrisburg, and performed well, posting a 3.63 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 93 strikeouts to 35 walks (2.66 SO/BB), allowed 14 home runs, and had one complete game shutout (though it was only six innings due to rain). The most intriguing part is that he only continues to get better at each level he rises, with a four to five ERA at the lower levels, but has dropped down to the twos and threes since hitting High-A in 2024.
Additionally, Lara got work during spring training as a member of the 40-man roster, and while he was not perfect, he did show some positive signs. In three appearances he would pitch three innings, all of which were as a closer, and in that span, he had a 6.00 ERA, 1.000 WHIP, four strikeouts to one walk, and one home run allowed.
This is about what would be expected given it was his first taste of spring training, but it was good to get him some running time against the best of the best from many franchises.
Now he has the opportunity to work his way into an MLB spot, potentially as soon as the latter months of the 2025 season if injuries come into play or if he dominates in Triple-A. Only one step away from the Major Leagues, he is quickly becoming a piece of the young core that Washington is building.