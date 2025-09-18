Figuring Out Financial Strategy Deemed Nationals' Top Priority This Offseason
The Washington Nationals have a lot to figure out this upcoming offseason.
James Wood has struggled in the second half after putting together an incredible first half of the year. Dylan Crews still hasn't had his breakout. Daylen Lile looks like he should be an everyday outfielder, but his defense is still poor. The pitching staff has glaring holes in the rotation, which includes the second half struggles of their ace MacKenzie Gore.
With the Nationals opting to build through homegrown players instead of getting aggressive in the free agency or trade markets, the fact they have more questions than answers about their core is concerning.
Because of that, augmenting the roster with real upgrades could be what the new front office regime does, but that also will require them to change their mentality at the very top of this organization.
Will Nationals Finally Spend This Offseason?
Spending money -- or not spending money recently -- is something that has been a major topic amongst the fanbase during this brutal stretch. When Washington won the World Series in 2019, they were fifth in payroll. But they are now down to 24th.
That makes sense due to the fact they are rebuilding, but that reasoning has also been criticized since many feel like Mark Lerner doesn't want to spend money following the passing of his father, Ted, in 2023, who was willing to pay for premium players. The ownership group figuring out if they are actually going to commit resources into this baseball team is something Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes is the club's biggest offseason decision.
"Let's be clear: D.C. is not a small market. While Mark Lerner and company have flirted with selling the team, at last check, they've decided to hold onto it. So they need to start spending again," he wrote.
It's hard to believe that's going to happen, though. Perhaps the mentality changes once a new general manager is brought in, but based on the way they have operated in recent years, another underwhelming offseason is likely going to take place.
However, if Lerner does decide to open up his checkbook and make some aggressive moves this winter, then there is plenty for him to address, with the starting rotation and bullpen being at the forefront of the team's needs.
But until some actual spending occurs, then it's going to be hard for the Nationals to compete in the NL East, no matter how good these young players might turn out to be.