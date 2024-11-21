First Washington Nationals Lineup Projection Features Pair of Free Agents
While the Washington Nationals finished the 2024 season in fourth place in the National League East division with a 71-91 record, all was not lost.
The club's young core of James Wood, CJ Abrams, and Dylan Crews all took steps forward in their development, with Wood and Crews making their Major League debuts and getting valuable reps.
The Nationals hope that young core takes another step in their development this offseason before spring training, as could be a significant opportunity for Washington in a path back to relevancy.
But the club can still use some veteran leadership in the lineup to help guide those young stars toward improvement.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently released his first lineup projections for each team in 2025, and Washington's finds the club getting that veteran leadership from multiple players.
Here is how Reuter's projected lineup looks:
SS CJ Abrams
RF Dylan Crews
LF James Wood
DH Justin Turner
1B Juan Yepez
C Keibert Ruiz
2B Luis Garcia Jr.
3B Gio Urshela
CF Jacob Young
The lineup has a major focus on the young core of the roster, with the three stars setting the table at the top of the order.
"The Nationals' rebuild took a step forward in 2024, even if their win-loss record didn't necessarily reflect it," writes Reuter.
Reuter's projection also has the added bonus of the much-needed veteran leadership coming from two seasoned veterans who are more than capable of playing their part.
That includes brining in an experience bat like Justin Turner, who proved last season that he can still drive in runs. Turner batted .259 with 11 home runs 55 RBI last season and projects as an everyday DH at this stage of his career.
The days of Turner hitting 30 or more home runs in a season may be gone, but he can still provide the gap-to-gap power that can drive in the guys at the top of the lineup with ease.
Urshela is an interesting choice for the lineup, but one that would work if he can keep up the production that he had after joining the Atlanta Braves in August of this year. Urshela batted .250 with nine home runs and 50 RBI.
The Nationals find themselves in a good place in their rebuild, one that looks to be much shorter than expected.
Adding veteran leadership could go a long way to adding another 10 wins to this club, putting them back to being a team that could finish .500 or better.