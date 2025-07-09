Five Former General Managers Nationals Could Pursue After Firing Mike Rizzo
For the Washington Nationals, hiring Mike Rizzo’s replacement as general manager makes sense before hiring a manager.
Rizzo led the organization for more than a decade. His assistant, Mike DeBartolo, will lead the franchise in the interim.
If DeBartolo doesn’t do enough to impress team owner Mark Lerner, he could go outside the organization to find a new general manager, or even a new president of baseball operations.
The Nationals need new leadership. If Lerner wants a leader with former GM or PBO experience, here are five candidates worth considering.
Jon Daniels
When he became the Texas Rangers’ GM in 2005, he was the youngest in baseball history. He guided the franchise to its first two World Series appearances and built one of the best farm systems in baseball last decade.
Since his firing in late 2022, he’s been a special assistant with the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s proven an ability to rebuild a franchise, and the job gets him closer to his native Queens, New York.
Kim Ng
Ng was the first woman to serve as general manager of a team in the big four leagues in North America. She worked as an assistant for the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers before she got the chance to lead the Miami Marlins in 2021. The Marlins reached the playoffs in 2023.
She left the franchise after it decided to hire a president of baseball operations. She’s currently running Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball, but the Nationals job would give her the chance to run the show.
Dayton Moore
He led Kansas City for 15 years and helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series title. He has three rings as an executive and is currently a special assistant to Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young, who played for Moore during that World Series season.
Moore built a winner in Kansas City on the draft and player development, two areas the Nationals could use.
Paul DePodesta
He’s worked for small-market teams (the Athletics) and large-market teams (the Los Angeles Dodgers). He’s the poster boy for the ‘Moneyball’ era of baseball. He’s consulted for the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets. He has deep baseball experience.
He’s currently the chief strategy officer for the Cleveland Browns. He may want a ticket out of there and the Nationals could benefit from his experience.
James Click
Click worked his way up through the Rays’ organization and took over the Houston Astros in 2020 after the sign-stealing scandal. His moves helped get the Astros back to the World Series in 2021 and to claim a World Series title in 2022.
Houston only offered him a one-year deal and Click declined, taking a job in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He’ll be mentioned for any open GM job this offseason.
