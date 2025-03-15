Five Washington Nationals Predictions Before Opening Day of MLB Season
The Washington Nationals have endured a brutal five-year run since their World Series win in 2019.
The Nationals are not yet ready to contend in the loaded National League East, but they are finally on the rise with a lineup brimming with young talent.
Opening Day is on the horizon, so let's make five predictions for Washington's 2025 campaign.
They Start Slow, But Finish Strong
The Nationals open the regular season with four series against playoff-caliber teams. They open against the division rival Philadelphia Phillies and close out this stretch against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
That's a tough draw for a young team like Washington, one that could put them in a sub .500 hole early.
Expect the Nationals to be more competitive this season than they've been in a long time, but for their best month to come in September. They play four series in the final month against teams projected to be below .500, as well as a late stretch with six game against the Atlanta Braves split by three with the New York Mets.
Washington could play the role of spoiler against their divisional foes late in the year.
Dylan Crews is the National League Rookie of the Year Runner Up
In most years Crews would be the favorite in the NL Rookie of the Year race, but Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is going to be hard to beat.
Expect Crews to have a Rookie of the Year-caliber season, while showing signs that he's the future franchise centerpiece the Nationals need.
Second Baseman Luis Garcia Jr. is Named NL All-Star
Last year shortstop CJ Abrams represented Washington in the mid-summer classic. This year it will be Garcia Jr.
The Nationals already have one of baseball's best middle infield duos, but entering next season that will be a more widely accepted fact.
James Wood has a Breakout Year
It's tough to crack a MLB All-Star team as an outfielder, which is why Wood won't quite make that roster this summer.
However, Wood, along with Crews, already form the foundation of Washington's promising lineup. Wood showed some flashes in his first year in 2024, but he'll take a big step forward in 2025, where he'll slash around .260/.360/.500 with 25 homers.
Going into the 2026 season, the Nationals will pair one of the league's most talented middle infield duos with one of the best young outfields in baseball.
Wood is going to be one of the centerpieces in Washington for a long time.