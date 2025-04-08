Following Guerrero Extension, Should Nationals Pursue New Deal for James Wood?
After a slow start to the season, the Washington Nationals have found their groove.
They have won three straight, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks to win that three-game series before turning around to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first contest of their set against the defending World Series champions.
This matchup was an opportunity for the Nationals to change the perception around their franchise, and they made a strong statement with their 6-4 win.
A major reason for that was the two-run homer James Wood hit in the bottom of the seventh inning that extended Washington's lead to 6-2, giving their relief staff some breathing room when trying to close out a team that has become known for their comeback efforts.
Wood has been sensational since being called up to The Show last year.
Across his 79 games in 2024, he slashed .264/.354/.427 with nine homers, 26 extra-base hits and 41 RBI for an OPS+ that was 23 points above the league average.
He's gotten off to a slow start this season, but that moment could be the spark he needed.
And at just 22 years old, not only is he a cornerstone of the future, but he's already the team's best offensive player.
Because of that, the Nationals should already be looking to lock him up with a long-term extension.
Wood still is in pre-arbitration, so there isn't necessarily a rush to get something done. However, the massive 14-year, $500 million deal that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just signed with the Toronto Blue Jays should motivate Washington to get something done sooner rather than later.
The Nationals knew the type of talent Wood possessed when they acquired him as a featured part of the Juan Soto trade package, and after he became their top-ranked prospect, he has seamlessly transitioned to the Major League level.
Washington should not wait to secure him for the long term.
Prices only go up when players perform well, and with Wood playing at this level early in his career, there's a chance he could turn into one of the best offensive players in the sport by the time he reaches his prime.
It wouldn't take the Guerrero-level deal to extend Wood, either.
Something like what Jackson Merrill just signed with the San Diego Padres -- nine years and $135 million -- should be something the Nationals look to hand their own star.
While offering that type of money to someone who doesn't even have a full season's worth of MLB games under his belt is a bit of a risk, Wood's ceiling suggests he could get a megadeal on the open market when that time comes.
Washington should avoid that scenario happening at all costs and get something worked out with their rising star player.