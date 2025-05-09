Following MLB Coach Firings, Is Nationals Skipper Next on the Chopping Block?
The Washington Nationals have been mired in a rebuild ever since winning the World Series in 2019.
Leading the way during that entire tenure has been manager Davey Martinez, who was hired in 2018 and oversaw a championship in Year 2. However, the team has endured a lot of losses in the years prior.
Since taking home the title, the most games the Nationals have won in a single season is 71, which they accomplished in each of the last two campaigns.
They have an MLB-high 441 losses since being atop the baseball world, which is more than enough reason for ownership to at the very least consider a managerial change.
Martinez has had a long leash given the game plan Washington laid out as a rebuilding team, trading away several star players, such as Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto, to bring back as many young assets as possible to create their new foundation with.
Everyone knew what they were getting into by tearing down the roster in that fashion, but at some point, there needs to be tangible results on the field, otherwise, changes will be made.
Is Nationals Manager Dave Martinez on the Hot Seat?
There has already been one coaching change this season when the Pittsburgh Pirates fired Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start to the year. Somewhat miraculously, he was in Year 6 at the helm despite having a 294-414 record since being hired ahead of the 2020 campaign.
Martinez at least has the World Series title on his resume, which could be the only reason he still has the job right now.
Operating as somewhat of a lame duck coach, with 2025 being the final guaranteed year on his contract, there is some pressure on him to get the most out of his team on the field and win as much as possible.
The upcoming offseason will present an opportunity for the Nationals to make a move should they decide their team needs a new voice on the field.
It is hard to envision Martinez being fired during the year unless something catastrophic occurs and the team starts to woefully underperform.
Right now, they are 17-21 on the season and almost all of their woes can be attributed to the bullpen, which has been abysmal overall. Only so much blame can be placed on the manager when the veteran additions he was given, Jorge Lopez, Lucas Sims and Colin Poche, have all struggled.
Martinez has shown an ability to help develop young players, with their Major League roster brimming with emerging talent.
Is he the person for the job to see that emergence through?
The next few months will determine that, as the best argument he can make for staying on long-term is continuing to elevate his young players and hope some veteran additions can be made to help push the team to the next level in the winter.