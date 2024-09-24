Former Intriguing Top Prospect Returns to MLB Action With Washington Nationals
During the final week of the season, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo sent a clear message about how he wants members of this team to operate despite being eliminated after he demoted his All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams.
The surprising announcement came ahead of their finale against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, before it was later revealed the youngster had been in the casino for a prolonged period of time prior to the game.
Late in the year, players within the organization can get an opportunity to show what they can do, and rookie Trey Lipscomb is the direct beneficiary from this decision by Rizzo as he will now close out the season with the Nationals.
Their most recent roster move might also generate some excitement.
With infielder Andres Chaparro being placed on the paternity list, Washington has recalled outfielder Stone Garrett where he could make his first appearance in over a year.
Selected in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB draft out of high school by the Miami Marlins, Garrett looked to have a bright future in baseball when he was named their Minor League Player of the Year one season later.
But, he never made it to the bigs with the Marlins.
He didn't play a game in 2020 because the minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he opted to pursue a full-time career in real estate.
However, Garrett eventually returned to the sport when he tried out with the Arizona Diamondbacks and eventually signed a minor league deal with them in March 2021.
The outfielder made his long-awaited Major League debut in 2022, slashing .276/.309/.539 with four homers, 12 extra-base hits, and 10 RBI across his 27 games and 76 at-bats, but after he was designated for assignment and ultimately non-tendered, he signed with the Nationals.
Garrett looked like he was finally living up to the hype he had created for himself coming out of high school and during his early days in the minors when he slashed .26/.343/.457 with nine homers, 17 doubles and 40 RBI through 89 games.
Unfortunately, the rising star fractured his left leg on Aug. 23 that ended his season and kept him in the minors this entire year.
How he factors into this outfield with two of Washington's top prospects at the corners and a Gold Glove candidate in center is unknown, but he'll at least be making his return to the MLB diamond for the first time this season.