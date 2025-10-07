Former MLB Executive Buries Nationals in Non-Playoff Team Rankings
This figures to be a big offseason for the Washington Nationals with changes now that Paul Toboni has been hired as the new president of baseball operations. The 35-year-old has his work cut out for himself, but he’s eager to get going.
One thing that is in place for Toboni is a strong core of prospects, and some have already made an impact in the majors. Turning things around in the nation's capital won’t be easy for Toboni and Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) explained what must happen for the Nationals to be positioned better in 2026.
Jim Bowden Explains What Nationals Need From Prospects
There is no doubt that Washington has a promising prospect core that got some action this season. Are the Nationals positioned to compete in 2026? No, not right now, but one way they can accelerate being a better team starts with their young core, according to Bowden.
“The Nationals have the makings of a strong core of young position players led by James Wood, CJ Abrams, Daylen Lile, Dylan Crews, Brady House, and Robert Hassell III, but all of them need to significantly accelerate their development in 2026. The Nats also have a good start toward a solid rotation with MacKenzie Gore and Cade Cavalli, though both have had their injury issues,’’ Bowden wrote.
Bowden ranked Washington 14th out of the 18 teams that did not make the playoffs this fall in terms of which teams are positioned for 2026. A big step for the Nationals would be for the prospects to develop quickly and make the much-needed impact the organization and Toboni need them to make.
Washington’s prospects accelerating their development would be ideal for Toboni and the front office. Wood, Abrams, Crews, and Lile have already shown what they are capable of. There are still going to be growing pains, but there is reason for hope with them.
House solidifying the corner at third base would be welcoming for the next Nationals manager, whether that is Miguel Cairo or someone else. Gore and Cavalli are good pieces for a rotation that will need some outside additions this winter.
Toboni will look to put his fingerprints on the organization this offseason and hit the ground running. Rebuilding Washington into a contender in the National League East is going to take some time, but if the prospects can accelerate their development, then it won't take as long as fans think.
Contending in 2026 seems like a stretch, but with a good offseason, it may not be too long before they are and rising in Bowden's rankings.