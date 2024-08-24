Former MLB Player Throws Gas on Juan Soto to Washington Nationals Rumor
The Washington Nationals are a team that some think could make a run at being a sleeper contender next season.
Behind a young and talented rotation, the Nationals are a team that is coming up quickly. If they can put together a strong offseason, there is a very legitimate chance that they could be a team to watch.
One potential free agency target would change everything about the outlook of the franchise.
Juan Soto, the superstar outfielder for the New York Yankees, is set to hit free agency. Washington has been named as a potential contender to reunite with and sign Soto.
Now, a former MLB star and current analyst has spoken out and thrown gas on the Soto to the Nationals fire. Mark DeRosa talked about the possibility of a reunion between the two sides.
“What I'm saying is, if you love something, set it free. If it comes back to you, it's yours forever. (Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo) set Juan Soto free knowing he wouldn't sign an extension with everyone, and he was going to rebuild the first half of his order, with Abrams, Wood, and Billy Cruise, and then we go fully okie doke, and bring him back in free agency.”
Here is the video of DeRosa talking about the potential reunion:
During the 2024 MLB season with the Yankees, Soto has put up monstrous numbers. He's one of the best hitters and sluggers in baseball.
He has played in 125 games in New York this season, batting .297/.429/.603 to go along with 36 home runs and 93 RBI.
There is no question that Washington would love to bring Soto back. He would instantly make them a team to watch in the National League.
It's going to take a lot of money to sign Soto. The Nationals have a lot of money to spend should they choose to do so. Both sides would be able to offer each other a lot.
While things didn't end well between the two parties the first time around, the bridges weren't burned. If Washington were to come calling and offering Soto exactly what he wants, there is no reason why he would not consider the option. However, there will be a lot of competition for his services.
Expect to see the Nationals be a team continually linked as a Soto suitor. DeRosa speaking out about the possibility will bring even more speculation.