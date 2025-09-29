Former Nationals' World Series Champion Outfielder Announces Retirement
It’s hard to believe it has been six years since the Washington Nationals won the 2019 World Series in seven games over the Houston Astros. On Sunday, former Nationals outfielder Michael A. Taylor announced that he’s retiring after 12 years.
It was fitting that he announced it before the season’s final game for the Chicago White Sox at Nationals Park, where his career began. In Chicago’s 8-0 win, Taylor went 1-for-3 with an RBI before being replaced in centerfield by Derek Hill. He said that his decision to step away from the game was to spend more time with his family.
“We agree that it's best to maybe spend a little bit more time at home with the family, and I'm excited about that,” Taylor said before his final game on Sunday. “And I think to be able to play my last games of my career here in this ballpark in front of these fans is just the icing on the cake."
Michael A. Taylor Retires After a Dozen Years in the Majors
Taylor was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the 2009 MLB Draft as a shortstop. Once he got into the Nationals organization, he was moved to the outfield, where he ended up having a good career.
Taylor slashed .333/.391/.619 in the 2019 postseason with two home runs and a pair of RBIs. It came as somewhat of a surprise after he spent a good chunk of the regular season in the minors. He played in just 53 MLB regular-season games that year before the playoffs began.
He was 7-for-21 in the 2019 playoff run that fall and had the catch of the postseason when he made a diving catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series off the bat of Justin Turner at Dodger Stadium.
After his time in Washington, he ended up playing for four teams in his final five seasons after the Nationals placed him on waivers, and he went into free agency. He signed with the Kansas City Royals for the 2021 season, where he ended up winning a Gold Glove. The Royals re-signed him to a two-year deal for $9 million.
He finished out his career with the Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the White Sox. This season for Chicago, he saw his numbers rise from 2024, slashing .200/.259/.366 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs in 134 games. For his career, Taylor slashed .232/.288/.379 with 109 home runs and 388 RBIs. He played in 1,216 games.
Not only was it the final game for Taylor, but he was also on hand for Nationals TV play-by-play broadcaster Bob Carpenter, who called his final game before heading off into retirement as well.