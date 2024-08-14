Former Nationals World Series Winner Lands Happily with Mariners
Many times when a player is designated for assignment it doesn’t tend to end well. One couldn’t be blamed for believing that was the fate that awaited former Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles.
The Nats designated him for assignment on May 27, ending his near-eight-year tenure with the team. He fought injuries and had a disastrous start when he did return — .120/.281/.120/.401 at the plate with just two RBI.
Many times, a player like Robles — who was a critical part of the Nats’ 2019 World Series title team and nearly batted .300 last season — can get a trade nibble. But not this time. On June 1, the Nationals released him. Washington did give him a parting gift, the guaranteed balance of his $2.65 million salary.
Three days later, he was headed to the Seattle Mariners, who signed him to a veteran minimum deal, and a pro-rated one at that. The veteran minimum for a player with his experience is $740,000.
Well, perhaps the Nationals gave up on the 27-year-old Dominican Republic native too soon.
Since he joined the Mariners he’s slashed .297/.366/.441/.807 with three home runs and eight RBI in his first 43 games.
Perhaps he needed a chance of scenery. Perhaps he became reinvigorated by joining a team firmly in the race to win its division.
Seattle decided not to waste any time. On Sunday, the Mariners announced that they had agreed with Robles on a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension, which includes a club option for $9 million in 2027.
The Athletic put together the timeline. In 73 days Robles went from unwanted to extended by a team with playoff aspirations beyond this season.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander knows it’s a bit of a risk. But he told reporters that Robles’ speed and defense gives him a “very high floor” for the future.
“He’s done a great job with pitch selection and we made some mechanical adjustments that we think have helped,” he said. “He’s been a great clubhouse fit, and when we looked at the upcoming free-agent market he was one of the most appealing players because of his age and upside.”
Washington signed him in 2013 out of the Dominican Republic and he made his Major League debut in 2017. Along the way he grew into one of the top prospects in baseball. His breakthrough season came in 2019 as he slashed .255/.326/.419/.745 with career highs in home runs (17) and RBI (65).
The Nationals may feel some remorse for this move, especially if Robles continues to produce.