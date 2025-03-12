Former Washington Nationals Top Pitching Prospect to Make Switch to Bullpen
The Washington Nationals are making a significant change to one of their pitcher's roles on the team.
Jackson Rutledge is a former top prospect with the team, and he is usually a starter. He made 27 starts for Triple-A Rochester last season, but his numbers were not great. The right-hander threw 122.1 innings, allowed 128 hits and walked 77 batters.
He did get the call to the big leagues, but he made just one start while coming in relief twice. In his 8.1 innings, Rutledge was much better with his command while allowing just three earned runs.
The 6-foot-8 pitcher still has his rookie status intact for this year, and he should spend it in the MLB. The one difference is he will be a full-time reliever rather than a starter.
According to Andrew Golden of the Washington Post, manager Dave Martinez told reporters he will be moving Rutledge to the bullpen.
The hope is Rutledge will increase his velocity and effectiveness by only having to pitch two or three innings when he comes in the game.
Last season, the 25-year-old averaged 95.4 MPH with his fastball. However, he did reach 97.3 MPH in his last outing of the season, which came out of the bullpen. That is the type of velocity the Nationals are hoping he can sit at when he comes in relief this year.
Rutledge has struggled in big league camp this spring. He has thrown eight innings, allowed five earned runs on six hits and he has walked seven batters. His strikeouts are still good, but there is still a lot for him to figure out.
The other pitcher moving into the bullpen is Cole Henry. Henry is another former top prospect for Washington.
The right-handed pitcher was drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft. He has yet to make his MLB debut, though.
In the minors, Henry has made 34 career starts in 42 appearances. He has a 3.30 ERA in 128.1 minor league innings to go along with 158 strikeouts. Additionally, opponents are hitting under .200 off him in his minor league career.
Henry has already been reassigned to Triple-A, so he will have to keep waiting to make his MLB debut.
Rutledge, on the other hand, still has a chance to make the big league roster out of spring training. With the move to the bullpen, the former top prospect will be put in a position to have a good season.