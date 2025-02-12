Former Washington Nationals World Series Champ Set for Yet Another Lengthy Absence
Following their World Series championship in 2019, the Washington Nationals suffered what many people thought was a massive loss in free agency when third baseman Anthony Rendon worked out a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
The two sides agreed to a massive seven-year, $245 million contract, which remains one of the largest in baseball history.
It was a huge blow to the Nationals coming off their championship as there wasn’t an in-house option readily available to replace the rising star.
Rendon was coming off his first All-Star appearance in 2019, winning the Silver Slugger Award and finishing third in the MVP voting. He led the MLB with 126 RBI and hit a National League-high 44 doubles in the regular season.
Arugbaly their best hitter in the postseason, he recorded a slash line of .328/.413/.590 with three home runs, seven doubles and 15 RBI in 17 games and 61 at-bats.
The cherry on top was that Rendon had turned himself into a more than respectable fielder at the hot corner as well.
Only 29 years old, Washington looked to have suffered a crippling loss with his decision to sign with the Angels.
But, as time has gone on, the Nationals dodged a bullet not retaining him, as Rendon’s contract has quickly turned into the worst in baseball.
After a strong first season with Los Angeles, he has been incapable of staying on the field.
Rendon has played in only 205 out of a possible 648 games over the last four campaigns and the number of absences is only going to rise in 2025.
As shared by Sam Blum of The Athletic, the veteran third baseman is set to undergo hip surgery and will miss a long amount of time. Something went wrong during his rehab the last few weeks, as he suffered a setback and surgery is now the next step.
Since 2021, Rendon has been placed on the injured list 12 times; this hip surgery will be No. 13.
As Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors shared, those stints have been caused by a knee contusion, hamstring strain, hip impingement, wrist inflammation, wrist surgery, groin strain, wrist contusion, shin contusion, hamstring strain, back inflammation, oblique strain and now hip surgery.
It is unclear when Rendon will be back on the field, if he is able to return at all during the 2025 season.
A catastrophic failure, the Nationals have to be relieved this isn’t an issue they have to deal with as Rendon is clogging up the team’s payroll with his exorbitant salary.