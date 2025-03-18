Washington Nationals ON SI

Former Washington Nationals World Series Hero Inks Deal With Texas Rangers

A key member of the 2019 Washington Nationals that won the World Series has signed a new free-agent deal with the Texas Rangers for the 2025 season.

Sep 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) waves to the crowd while leaving the field against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning in what is likely his final start for the Nationals at Nationals Park.
Another member of the Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series team has moved on to another club.

Veteran starting pitcher Patrick Corbin has signed a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers, one year after his lucrative free agent contract with Washington that began in 2019 came to an end, the team announced.

Corbin spent the past six seasons as an experienced, reliable presence in the Nationals' rotation, and though he never recaptured the effectiveness he showed in his first year with the team and earlier in his career, he provided valuable veteran guidance to younger pitchers and took the mound every fifth game to battle and eat innings.

After breaking into MLB as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012, Corbin established himself as one of the better starting pitchers in the sport.

When he hit the free agent market after 2018, he had plenty of suitors, but he chose to join a loaded Nationals squad on a lucrative six-year, $140-million contract that ran through 2024.

The deal became an overpayment as Corbin's results worsened, but his contributions to the 2019 championship team can not be overstated.

The New York native made 33 starts that season and worked 202 innings while posting a 3.25 ERA and striking out 238 opponents.

He finished 11th in the voting for the National League Cy Young award, and he made eight appearances in the playoff run.

Most notably, he held the Houston Astros scoreless for the sixth, seventh and eighth innings in Game 7 of the World Series in relief of Max Scherzer, earning the win in the clinching game for the only World Series title in franchise history.

Corbin now joins a Rangers team in need of pitching depth after an injury to veteran starter Jon Gray.

