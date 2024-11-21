Four Reasons Washington Nationals Should Trade for New York Yankees Star
The Washington Nationals are going to be on the lookout for some pitching help this offseason.
They have two veterans, Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams, hitting free agency. There are plenty of in-house options to replace them, as the team can choose from a mix of MacKenzie Gore, Mitchell Parker, Jake Irvin, DJ Herz, Josiah Gray and Jackson Rutledge.
But, that is a young group that could certainly use some experience. One player who has been mentioned as a potential fit on the trade market is Marcus Stroman of the New York Yankees.
Would the veteran righty be a good fit for the Nationals? Here are four reasons that they should pursue a trade for the two-time All-Star this winter.
Fills Experience Void
As mentioned above, this could be one of the youngest starting rotations in baseball next season. Parker and Herz both filled unexpected roles as rookies and enter their second year with some positive momentum.
While Corbin didn’t produce at a high level, his experience and veteran leadership are something the team will miss if he isn’t retained. Stroman could help fill that void with the 10 MLB seasons he has under his belt.
He would provide insurance behind Gore, who has the look of a staff ace, and Irvin, who has been their nominal No. 1. Stroman would slot in nicely behind those two in the mix.
Asking Price/Affordability
The Yankees are motivated to cut salary where they can so that they can afford to bring back Juan Soto and make other additions to the roster. Because of that, the asking price in a trade centered around the right-handed pitcher likely wouldn’t be too high.
If all it took was Juan Yepez, for example, the Nationals should jump at that trade. Especially if it includes a prospect and New York paying part of the veteran’s $18.5 million salary.
Washington isn’t cash-strapped either. They can afford to take on his salary, especially if it means a better prospect being attached to him in what is effectively a salary dump.
Also, he didn’t make an appearance during the MLB postseason. That may be telling of how New York views him entering 2025.
Can Limit Major Damage
Given how much players are focusing on launch angle and exit velocity to hit home runs, a pitching of Stroman’s caliber is nice to have. Throughout his career, he has been able to limit major damage because he is a groundball pitcher.
His 55.8 groundball rate in his career is well above the 43.4 MLB average. A fly ball rate of 16.9 percent is well below the league average of 23.5.
That is a good recipe for success, keeping the ball in the park. Stroman pitches to contact, so the defense will have to be ready behind him to make some plays.
Potentially Not a Rental
In looking to build a sustained winner, chemistry and cohesion is important. It would be smart for the Nationals, if possible, to add players who will be with the franchise for more than one season.
Stroman could potentially be that. Signed to a two-year, $37 million deal last offseason, there is a vesting option for $18.5 million in 2026. That is an innings total, without injury, that he should reach pretty easily.
It would also indicate that he is performing at a solid level and would be someone Washington would want to keep around. $18.5 million isn’t too steep for an established mid-rotation starter when looking at some of the names ahead of him on the list.