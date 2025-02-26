Future Washington Nationals Star Has Carried AFL Power Stroke Over to Spring
It wasn’t too long ago that Washington Nationals outfielder Robert Hassell III was one of the most highly-touted prospects in baseball.
When the team traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in 2022, Hassell was the highest-ranked prospect who came back to the Nationals in the deal.
That blockbuster is the gift that keeps on giving. All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, left fielder James Wood and ace MacKenzie Gore were all part of that deal as well.
Those three have moved along more quickly than Hassell, already making an impact at the Major League level. Pitcher Jarlin Susana is turning heads as well this spring as he works his way through the system.
Hassell is hoping he can join Abrams, Wood and Gore on the Major League roster this year, as he is taking part in his first Big League camp in spring training with an eye on the No. 4 role on the outfield depth chart.
His road to a potential MLB debut has been a windy one, as injuries derailed his career and ruined his confidence over the last few years.
But, he began to show signs of turning things around during the Arizona Fall League a few months ago.
With renewed confidence in his skills and approach at the plate, Hassell turned in a wonderful performance.
In 100 plate appearances, he produced a .281/.360/.517 slash line with four home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 19 RBI with five stolen bases.
The rediscovered power stroke seems to have been legitimate, as his extra-base hit production as not stopped in spring training.
It is still early, but Hassell has made the most of his opportunities to this point.
Through nine plate appearances, he has four hits, two doubles and one home run, and five RBI. He won their first Grapefruit League game when he came to the plate with the bases loaded and knocked in all three runs with a double.
This is as perfect of a start as Hassell could have hoped for as there is a lot of competition for spots on the Major League roster for Opening Day.
Wood is locked into left field, with Jacob Young patrolling center field. Dylan Crews is expected to be the starter in right field.
Alex Call and Stone Garrett are the main competition for Hassell right now, but others could certainly emerge in the coming weeks.
If the former top prospect can keep up the production at the plate, he will put himself in a position to earn that fourth outfielder spot on the Opening Day roster.