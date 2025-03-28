Historic Opening Day for Nationals Ace Goes Beyond Just Strikeout Total
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals on Opening Day 7-3 in 10 innings, wasting what was a historic performance by their ace, MacKenzie Gore.
It was the first of what is hopefully many Opening Day starts for the former star prospect, who is beginning to come into his own.
Over the final month of the 2024 campaign, he showed signs of turning into the ace many scouts thought he was capable of, and that carried over into the start of 2025.
Gore was unhittable against the Phillies as his entire five-pitch arsenal was clicking. It resulted in him striking out 13 batters, which set a franchise record on Opening Day.
He also joined Bob Gibson as the only pitchers in MLB history to strike out at least 13 batters on Opening Day without issuing a single walk.
Only one Philadelphia player reached base against Gore and it was Kyle Schwarber, who hit a 112.5 mph base hit in the second inning. It was one of the only times contact was even made against him during the afternoon.
The talented lefty registered a whiff rate of 40.0% and didn’t allow a single barrelled ball to go, along with a proStuff+ score of 115.
His fastball, which was thrown 41 times out of his 93 pitches, was his most effective offering with a proStuff+ score of 128, averaging 95.8 mph and reaching as high as 98.
While the gaudy strikeout numbers are the talk of the game, and rightfully so, it may not be the most impressive thing he accomplished during the outing.
As shared by Jon Anderson on X, Gore didn’t allow a single ball to be hit in the air during his six innings of work against the Phillies.
Keeping the ball on the ground is a recipe for success since not as much damage can be done by the opposing batter. Especially when you are mowing opponents down to the effect that Gore was during the afternoon.
The Nationals could not have asked for a better start out of the gate from their No. 1 pitcher, who possesses immense talent that is beginning to translate on the mound.
Not a huge strikeout pitcher previously, with a 9.9 K/9 ratio in his career, an uptick in that department is what could start getting him recognized by more people around the league as a legitimate ace.
He isn’t going to strike out 13 of 18 batters he faces every time he takes the mound, but it is good to know that he is capable of generating swings and misses when he needs them. It will help take his production to another level, something Washington needs as Gore is the anchor of their staff.