History Suggests Washington Nationals Will Spend Money This Offseason
The Washington Nationals are entering this winter with some serious choices the ownership group and front office has to make before next season gets underway.
It's clear they have fallen behind in the division, evident by the Atlanta Braves' dominant run the last few years, the Philadelphia Phillies making deep playoff runs and winning the NL East this season, and the New York Mets advancing in the playoffs during a year where they were supposedly rebuilding before their owner spends massive amounts of money on future rosters.
The Nationals are hoping they can come out of their own rebuild now that many of their star prospects have reached the Majors and look like future franchise cornerstones, but there are clear areas they need to upgrade if they are going to compete with their three division rivals going forward.
In order to do that, Washington has to spend some money.
General manager Mike Rizzo said he thinks it's time for the franchise to increase their payroll, and the good news for Nationals fans is history suggests that will happen.
While owner Mark Lerner has gotten a bad rap the past few years regarding their lack of spending, Mark Zuckerman of MASN was quick to remind everyone that they were top 10 in year-end payroll for nine consecutive seasons from 2013-21.
Washington isn't afraid to spend money when they think they have a chance to win, but the question becomes if they believe this winter is the time to open up their checkbook.
This roster is still young and emerging, so Lerner and Rizzo might hold off for another cycle, but if they do want to spend like the executive suggested the owner might want to do, then there are some upgrades they could go after.
Whether that is adding an established ace to this staff, signing a star slugger, or adding reliable bullpen arms, there are options the Nationals can pursue ahead of next year.
Even if the increase in spending doesn't come this offseason, that doesn't mean it won't ever come.
Lerner has been one of the top spenders before, and once Washington feels like they can start competing in the NL East again, they will likely get to the point where they are outbidding teams for star players on the open market.